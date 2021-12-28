21-year-old man dies after car plunges into water

A man has died and another has been seriously injured after the car they were travelling in came off the road and ended up submerged in a watercourse.

The incident happened shortly after 10.30pm on Monday 27 December, on the stretch of the B1222 known as Bishopdyke Road near the junction with New Lennerton Lane.

Police say the vehicle, a green Renault Clio, was travelling towards Sherburn-in-Elmet when it left the road and landed in a channel of water.

A 21-year-old man from Barnsley died at the scene.

A second man, also in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle before the collision, to contact them.