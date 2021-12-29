10-year-old boy 'grabbed' in alleged attempted abduction in Rotherham

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a 10-year-old boy from Rotherham was "grabbed" in an alleged attempted abduction.

On Thursday (23 December) at around 7pm, the boy was walking to the shops on Browning Road in Herringthorpe.

The suspect, who is described as a white man wearing a snood or balaclava and gloves, reportedly asked where the boy was going before following him. He then allegedly tried to drag him into a red Toyota.

Investigating Officer, Rachel Scott said: "This is a really concerning report from a young child and we are doing everything we can to trace the man and vehicle involved.

"We have officers in the area making enquiries, but I encourage anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to get in touch."