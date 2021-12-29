Doncaster Rovers appoint Gary McSheffrey as new boss

Doncaster have announced the permanent appointment of Gary McSheffrey as first-team manager.

McSheffrey has been in charge of Rovers on a caretaker basis for their last four games following the departure of Richie Wellens earlier in December.

Doncaster are currently second-from-bottom in the Sky Bet League One table with one win in their last five games.

Chairman David Blunt told the club website: “The reaction we have seen from the team since Gary’s appointment, along with the excellent way he conducted himself during his interview for the job meant that we felt he was the best man to take the team forward.

“He understands the club, the existing squad personnel and showed a greater understanding of the needs of the team compared to many of his counterparts with experience at higher levels.

“He is a well-spoken character who has clearly had an impact in the short-term, and we will give him all the support he needs both in terms of player recruitment and support staff off the field to help the team get out of the position we currently find ourselves in on the pitch.

“As part of his support team, Gary has identified a senior mentor he would want to bring in to support him and recruitment for this position will start immediately.

“We also expect to finalise appointments for assistant manager, goalkeeping coach and set-piece coach within the next few days.”

McSheffrey’s first game in permanent charge will be away to Morecambe in the new year.