Family 'truly heartbroken' after Scunthorpe woman found dead on Boxing Day

The family of a Scunthorpe woman who was found dead at her home on Boxing Day say they have been left "truly heartbroken".

Kirsty Louise Ashley, 29, was found dead at a house in Earlham Grove, Newham in London at 11.55am on Boxing Day.

A post mortem examination revealed she died from blunt force trauma.

Kirsty's family say they are "truly heartbroken" following her death. Credit: Family photo

Yahya Aboukar, 26, of Earlham Grove has appeared in court charged with her murder, after an investigation was launched by the Metropolitan Police Specialist Crime Team.

The scene in Newham, east London, where the body of Kirsty was found on Boxing Day. Credit: MEN media

Her sister Kyomi Martin said: "We played together every weekend in the park near where mum lived and played in the street.

"Kirsty gave me a nephew and a niece and I always remember us having a laugh when we were younger."

Kirsty is part of a large family, including two sisters, three half-sisters and a brother. She had two children of her own who were later adopted.

Kyomi added: "All we want to do is bring her back to Hull. Once we have her back we can start planning a funeral."

Kyomi said Kirsty moved from Scunthorpe to Hull and later to Grimsby before moving to Bradford. She had been living in London for a few years.

Kirsty's other sister, Chelsea said on behalf of their family: "My mum Tracy Bemrose has said life will never be the same, she's truly heartbroken. No child should go before their parents.

"I am also truly heartbroken. It's come as a massive shock for us all but we are pulling together as a family through this devastating time."