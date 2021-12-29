Train operator LNER launches campaign to deal with anti-social behaviour

The train operator LNER is launching a new campaign called ‘Be Kind’, to tackle anti-social behaviour experienced by railway workers.

The initiative will see members of station and onboard staff wear a range of badges to encourage people to be kind when travelling.

The Be Kind badges have been designed to try and tackle anti-social behaviour. Credit: LNER

Featuring phrases such as ”I am someone’s mum” and ”I am someone’s brother”, the badges have been designed to remind customers that they are people doing their jobs.

LNER colleagues across the East Coast route began to wear the Be Kind badges this month and will continue wearing them into the new year, as the team look to understand the impact the badges have in reducing anti-social behaviour.

Claire Ansley, Customer Experience Director at LNER, said: “Having seen the impact that anti-social and rude behaviour can have on our customers and colleagues, it was important that we took action and formed LNER’s Be Kind campaign.

"As a first step, our new range of badges are a simple way for us to support our station and onboard teams whilst out and about and we’re already seeing that they are generating a lot of positive conversations with customers."

LNER says it is continuing to work with other train companies to explore further ways to encourage more kindness on the railway.