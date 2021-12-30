Barnsley veteran to play the Last Post to raise money for sick children

Play video

Video report by Sarah Clark

A South Yorkshire Army veteran, who played the Last Post every night for 275 nights at the beginning of the pandemic, is doing it all again to help raise money for sick children in the region.

From New years day at 8pm he's doing it all again, this time performing around the region.

I'll be doing it for people who have passed away not just to Covid, but any ill health. I will gladly play the last post with them. Maybe you're playing the last post you always think about who you're playing for. And it always brings a tear to your eye, no matter who it is, if you don't know them, you still feel for everybody and you do have them condolences there. Paul Goose

When the first lockdown began Paul Goose played in tribute to those who died from Covid and raised £10,000 for Barnsley hospital's ICU ward. This time he is hoping to raise even more for the children's ward.