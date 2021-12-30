Barnsley veteran to play the Last Post to raise money for sick children
Video report by Sarah Clark
A South Yorkshire Army veteran, who played the Last Post every night for 275 nights at the beginning of the pandemic, is doing it all again to help raise money for sick children in the region.
From New years day at 8pm he's doing it all again, this time performing around the region.
When the first lockdown began Paul Goose played in tribute to those who died from Covid and raised £10,000 for Barnsley hospital's ICU ward. This time he is hoping to raise even more for the children's ward.