Child, 5, needed hospital treatment after being hit by e-scooter in Grimsby

Humberside Police are reminding people of laws around e-scooters, after a five-year-old boy was injured by one in Grimsby.

It happened on Monday 27 December on Victoria Street.

The child was struck by the e-scooter, which was reportedly being ridden by a man in a pedestrian area.

He is now recovering at home but he sustained injuries to his face and legs and needed hospital treatment.

Whilst you can legally buy an e-scooter, it is against the law to ride your own scooter on the road, cycle lane or pavement. If stopped by the police, they could seize the e-scooter and you could get a fine and points on your driving licence. Safer Roads Humber

The young boy was badly shaken and injured and police say they want to prevent anyone else suffering from similar injuries or worse.

They are reminding people of the following: