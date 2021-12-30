Child, 5, needed hospital treatment after being hit by e-scooter in Grimsby
Humberside Police are reminding people of laws around e-scooters, after a five-year-old boy was injured by one in Grimsby.
It happened on Monday 27 December on Victoria Street.
The child was struck by the e-scooter, which was reportedly being ridden by a man in a pedestrian area.
He is now recovering at home but he sustained injuries to his face and legs and needed hospital treatment.
The young boy was badly shaken and injured and police say they want to prevent anyone else suffering from similar injuries or worse.
They are reminding people of the following:
Parents, if you have bought an e-scooter for your child at Christmas please make sure they remain within the law.
Be aware that privately owned scooters are restricted for use solely on private land with the permission of the land owner.
It is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on pavements, cycle paths or roads.