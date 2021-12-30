Family of couple found dead at house in Skipton thank community for support

The family of a couple who died in Skipton earlier this month have thanked friends and the local community for their support.

John and Beverley Taylor, who were in their 60s, were found dead at a house on Regent Crescent on 21 December.

In a statement, the family said:

"The family of John and Beverley Taylor (née Bernard), both aged 66, would ask through this devastating time they be allowed their privacy.

"They would like to thank all the friends and the community of Skipton for all their support and messages of comfort. Thank you."

A 35-year-old man has appeared in court charged with their murder.