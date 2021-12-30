Christmas tree-cycling: Lincolnshire scheme helps environment and charity

People in Lincolnshire are being encouraged to recycle their Christmas trees to help the environment and a local charity.

Bookings for the St Barnabas Hospice 'tree-cycle' scheme are due to close on Tuesday 4 January, and there is now limited capacity left.

The hospice is hoping to raise £30,000 before their bookings close.

Tree-cycle sees staff and supporters of the Hospice driving across Lincolnshire to collect and recycle Christmas trees, which will then be recycled or replanted depending on whether they are cut or potted.

This is all for a suggested donation of £14.58.

Collections start on Saturday 8 January. Credit: St Barnabas Hospice

Recycled trees are turned into wood chippings that can be used for biomass boilers, to provide shelter and layering for farmyard animals and to make BBQ charcoal which is then sold from local farms.

This year, unwanted potted trees booked in for collection will be replanted by Rudies Roots Nurseries in local woodland.

St Barnabas will be collecting trees up to seven feet tall from Saturday 8 to Wednesday 12 January and will accept tree registrations until Tuesday 4 January, or until they reach capacity.

The St Barnabas elves are ready to recycle. Credit: St Barnabas Hospice

They are asking members of the public to leave their trees in an easily-to-collect location outside the front of their house.

When you register, there is a postcode selection tool to ensure the Hospice can collect from your house.

These locations include Lincoln, Market Rasen, Gainsborough, Grantham, Stamford, Sleaford and others.

This year, the hospice has widened its collection radius to include more of the county.

Rebecca Hooton, Fundraising Officer at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “Donations to our Tree-cycle campaign are crucial in helping us care for more people across Lincolnshire who are living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

"We are very fortunate to have such generous supporters and hope they will join us to make this year’s Tree-cycle the most successful yet.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, we have ensured safety measures are in place for those collecting trees. People are only going to be working from the same vehicles if they are from the same family or work bubbles.

More information can be found here.