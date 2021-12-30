Mourners gather to celebrate the life of Huddersfield charity hero Mandy Taylor

Play video

Video report by Ben Bason

Mourners have gathered to say goodbye to the charity fundraiser Mandy Taylor who was known across West Yorkshire for her bubbly and positive personality.

Mandy, who died at the beginning of December at the age of 53, raised more than £2m for good causes and carried on her work, despite being diagnosed with cancer three times in ten years.

Mandy died at the age of 53 at the beginning of December.

She became known for her #Bemoremandy fundraising campaign to encourage people to live life to the full.

We've done Jo's run for years together. We've done fundraising dinners and she was always there, you know, and full of energy, full of life. It's just so incredibly sad that we've lost such a special person. Kim Leadbeater MP Lab Batley and Spen

The service at Huddersfield crematorium was live streamed so that hundreds more could watch it. Mandy asked those who came not to wear black.

Mandy even made the most of her visits to St James's Hospital in Leeds for radiotherapy treatment, doing karaoke in whatever vehicle she was travelling in. She said it was to keep herself positive at a difficult time.

A police escort, took her and her husband, Andrew, to her final session.

Her energy to inspire others, always thinking of the community, always thinking of others, and just look how many people have turned out today. Mandy, we love you. Jason Mc Cartney MP Con Colne Valley

Her fellow fundraisers say she's inspired them to keep up her work in her memory.

I've never known anybody in my life, that was so joyful, happy. We will all do what we can. Katie Jessop, fundraiser