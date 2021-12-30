Mourners gather to celebrate the life of Huddersfield charity hero Mandy Taylor
Video report by Ben Bason
Mourners have gathered to say goodbye to the charity fundraiser Mandy Taylor who was known across West Yorkshire for her bubbly and positive personality.
Mandy, who died at the beginning of December at the age of 53, raised more than £2m for good causes and carried on her work, despite being diagnosed with cancer three times in ten years.
She became known for her #Bemoremandy fundraising campaign to encourage people to live life to the full.
The service at Huddersfield crematorium was live streamed so that hundreds more could watch it. Mandy asked those who came not to wear black.
Mandy even made the most of her visits to St James's Hospital in Leeds for radiotherapy treatment, doing karaoke in whatever vehicle she was travelling in. She said it was to keep herself positive at a difficult time.
A police escort, took her and her husband, Andrew, to her final session.
Her fellow fundraisers say she's inspired them to keep up her work in her memory.