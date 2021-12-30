There is a rapid increase in the number of Covid cases in Rotherham.

The current seven-day case rate for Rotherham is 1,081.6 per 100,000 which is more than double of the rate from last week (547.2 per 100,000).

This is the highest case rate recorded there since the pandemic began.

There has also been a rise in the number of people in hospital with the virus.

67 The number of people in hospital with Covid in Rotherham.

This brings the total number of inpatients who have tested positive since the start of the pandemic to 3,648.

The council says it is beginning to see pressure building on local health services, with some elective procedures planning on being delayed.

It is also impacting on social care, due to the levels of transmission and subsequent outbreaks in care homes and again will impact upon how services may need to be delivered or delayed.

This is following a national trend - across the UK, the national seven-day case rate is 1,238.6 per 100,000.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen new records of daily cases being set with 183,037 being reported on Wednesday 29 December 2021.

Nationally, there are over 8,000 people in hospital due to coronavirus.

People are being encouraged to:

Get vaccinations and boosters as soon as possible

Get lateral flow tests before meeting with people, and stay at home if they test positive

Wear a face covering in crowded places or when in close contact with people outside their household

Wash their hands and wipe down surfaces often

If people have guests they are advised to avoid close contact where possible and open a window or a door for at least ten minutes every so often to let fresh air in

Vaccination sessions are still happening across:

Oak House, Bramley: 2 Jan, 3 Jan

Rawmarsh Customer Service Centre: 31 Dec

Rotherham Hospital, Moorgate Road: 31 Dec

Booster vaccines are available for all Rotherham residents aged 18 and over who are at least 91 days since their second dose.

Those who have already received their first dose will receive their second dose around eight to 12 weeks after receiving their first.