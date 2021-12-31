Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance: 2021 busiest year in charity’s history

The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance says 2021 has been the busiest year in its history.

The crew has responded to more than 1,400 missions in 2021, compared to 1,095 in 2020 and 877 in 2019.

CEO Karen Jobling said: “Just like many other charities, we went into 2021 not knowing what to expect. We had projects that were underway before the first lock-down so we had to dig in and keep going on those fronts, keeping in mind that they were all foundations for the future of the charity. This is what has enabled us to reach more patients this year.”

As part of this, the charity now has a new headquarters in Lincoln and has upgraded its helicopter. Teams and crew moved into HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) Way in the summer. This has given them the opportunity to be under one roof for the first time.

The charity moved into a new headquarters in Lincoln in 2021. Credit: Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance

A second helicopter was also added in the summer in response to an anticipated surge in visitors to the Lincolnshire coast as lockdown measures eased. This contributed to the rise in call-outs as it became the busiest summer the charity had ever had.

Throughout the year more doctors and paramedics have joined LNAA. This meant that by September, crews were able to respond day and night using a mix of the helicopter and critical care cars.

Another stride in clinical care came with the introduction of blood plasma. Blood was already carried on board but plasma was added because it is the component of blood that helps it to clot. This now helps with traumatic incidents, anywhere within the 3,500sq miles LNAA covers.

The charity says the introduction of blood plasma has been crucial for critical care. Credit: Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance

“Our crews continue to be out there and, just like their NHS colleagues, they are dealing with the added pressure and complexity the spread of Covid brings, said Karen. The only difference is that we are there purely because of the generous donations we receive from our communities.

She added: “We are so pleased that we have been able to be there for more patients in 2021. Of course, with each mission costing on average £3,500, it comes at a cost. It is only because of the generosity of our supporters that more patients have been helped by a crew with the highest skills and standards in pre-hospital care. Everyone here at LNAA would like to send all of our wonderful supporters our whole-hearted thanks.”