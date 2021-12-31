Local heroes from across the Calendar region have been recognised in the New Year's Honours List 2022.

From contributions to education and health, to those who stepped up to help others during the pandemic - here are some of the names who've been recognised for their achievements and service to the community.

KNIGHTHOOD

Sir Robert Goodwill MP

The 65-year-old Member of Parliament for Scarborough and Whitby will receive a Knighthood for political and public service.

Sir John Dominic Battle

The 70-year-old former Member of Parliament for Leeds West will receive a Knighthood for political and public service.

Sir Peter Edward Murray CBE

The Founding and Executive Director of the Yorkshire Sculpture Park from Huddersfield will receive a Knighthood for services to the Arts.

Sir Jonathan Van-Tam

The 57-year-old Professor from Lincolnshire, who is Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, has been recognised for his leadership in the fight against Covid-19.

ORDER OF THE BATH

Dame Elizabeth Jane Russell

The Director General of Tax and Welfare, HM Treasury from Northallerton has been recognised for services to the economy during Covid-19.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)

Hannah Cockcroft OBE

The 29-year-old from Halifax, who is a Paralympics GB wheelchair racer, has been made an OBE after claiming two golds in her T34 category, the 800m and 100m, beating her own world record in the process at the Tokyo Games in September.

Cockroft has five world records, seven Paralympic gold medals and 12 world championship titles, making her one of Britain's most successful athletes ever. The athlete says more children with disabilities should take up sports in school.

I was a girl who didn't do PE at school, I didn't do sport growing up. And I hate that there are still children with disabilities in this country who are in the same boat who don't do PE at school because they're not allowed. So, the more we can get the Paralympics on TV, the more we can put them out there, the more kids we can get into sport and hopefully following our footsteps. Hannah Cockroft OBE

Kadeena Cox OBE

The 30-year-old athlete from Leeds will receive an OBE. Kadeena Cox competed in Cycling and Athletics at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, winning two gold medals at the velodrome.

Matty Lee OBE

23-year-old Matty from Leeds will receive an OBE. Together with diving partner Tom Daley, he won bronze in the 10 m synchro event, as well as gold in July 2021 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Robert Burnley OBE

The Chief Executive of Asda Stores from Mirfield has been recognised for services to the food supply chain.

Professor Mahendra Gulabbhai Patel OBE

The pharmacist from Wakefield is being recognised for services to pharmacy.

MEMBER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)

Melanie Brown MBE

The 46-year old from Leeds, who is a member of pop group the Spice Girls, has been recognised for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women and for her work with domestic violence charity Women's Aid.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE

The 40-year-old from Leeds has been recognised for his services to rugby league and the community. He spent 20 years playing for his home-town club, Leeds Rhinos, winning every honour available in the game before retiring at the end of the 2019 season.

Jones-Buchanan is the fourth member of the successful Leeds team of the first two decades of the century to be recognised - Kevin Sinfield has both an MBE and an OBE while Rob Burrow and Jamie Peacock have been honoured with MBEs.

I don't know what the stats are but I'm guessing that's an overrepresentation of how many people in rugby league get recognised and I think that serves to underline and emphasise that band of brothers, which is why we were so successful. Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE

Jonathan Brownlee MBE

The 31-year-old athlete from Bramhope in West Yorkshire is a six-time World champion, and one-time Olympic champion in triathlon and is the most decorated Olympian triathlete. He has been recognised for services to triathlon.

Jessica Learmonth MBE

The 33-year-old triathlete from Tadcaster is a European, Commonwealth and World Triathlon Series medal winner. Jessica won the gold medal in the triathlon mixed relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and has been recognised for services to triathlon.

Thomas Pidcock MBE

The 22-year-old from Leeds, who won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo in cross-country mountain biking, has been recognised for services to cycling.

Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE

The 27-year old who is based in Leeds won both the silver medal in the Olympic triathlon and the gold medal in the Triathlon Mixed Relay at Tokyo 2020. She has been awarded an MBE for services to triathlon.

Alexander Yee MBE

The 23-year-old from Leeds, who won both the silver medal in the Men's Triathlon and the gold medal in the Triathlon Mixed Relay at Tokyo 2020, has been recognised for services to triathlon.

Mandy Taylor MBE

The Huddersfield fundraiser Mandy, who died at the beginning of December at the age of 53, raised more than £2m for good causes and carried on her work, despite being diagnosed with cancer three times in ten years.

Kim Phillips MBE

The 54-year-old from Rotherham has been recognised for public service.

Michael Bromby MBE

The 60-year-old from Bilton has been recognised for services to boxing and the community in Hull.

Annette Getty Weekes MBE

The 42-year-old from Halifax has been recognised for services to business and the community.

Alan Davis MBE

The 62-year-old from Wakefield has been recognised for services to the NHS, particularly during Covid-19.

Michelle Blanchard MBE

The 38-year-old from Bingley has been recognised for services to education.

Jamie Stead MBE

The 28-year-old from Normanton has been recognised for services to wheelchair rugby.

Paul Clifford Hugill MBE

The 52-year-old from Louth has been recognised for services to people with learning difficulties.

Sofia Buncy MBE

From Huddersfield, she's been recognised for services to prisoners and the community in Bradford.

Yvonne Copley MBE

The 67-year-old from Easingwold has been recognised for services to women and thecommunity in York.

Syd Harris MBE

The 88-year-old from Huddersfield has been recognised for services to community music in Scotland and to Cancer Research UK.

Andrew Denton MBE

The 47-year-old from Wetherby has been recognised for charitable services to the NHS by turning hotels to field hospitals and providing shelter for homeless people during Covid-19.

Lynne Wade MBE

The 61-year-old from Doncaster has been recognised for services to prisoner education.

Anna Fairchild (known as Vanda) MBE

The 56-year-old from Leeds has been recognised for services to women's martial arts and the NHS, particularly during Covid-19.

Syima Aslam MBE

The 47-year-old from Bradford, who founded the Bradford Literature Festival, has been recognised for services to literature.

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)

Tobias Weller BEM

The 11-year-old from Sheffield, who has cerebral palsy, is the youngest BEM recipient on record. He has been recognised for his fundraising efforts after his walking marathons and iron man challenges and has raised more than £150,000 for good causes.

"Captain" Tobias, who had only been 11 for a month when he was told about his honour on Christmas Day, says he is "chuffed to bits".

Johanna Belton BEM

The 54-year-old from Scunthorpe has been recognised for services to the community in Messingham, North Lincolnshire during Covid-19.

Roderick Munro BEM

The 52-year-old from Sleaford has been recognised for services to vulnerable people in Lincolnshire.

Barbara Peters BEM

The 83-year-old from Greetland has been recognised for services to dancing.

Richard Holliday BEM

The 47-year-old from Huddersfield has been recognised for services to mental health in West Yorkshire.

Pamela Essler BEM

The 75-year-old from Keighley has been recognised for services to the NHS.

John Gorée BEM

The 61-year-old from Spalding has been recognised for services to the disabled in Lincolnshire and the Midlands.

Elizabeth Lenten BEM

The 59-year-old from Spalding has been recognised for services to community music in Lincolnshire.

Margaret Sidell BEM

The 75-year-old from Barton-upon-Humber has been recognised for services to the community, particularly during Covid-19.

Belinda Rickerby BEM

The 56-year-old from Kirklees has been recognised for services to the community, particularly during Covid-19.

Ian MacPherson BEM

The 59-year-old from Harrogate has been recognised for services to education.

In the 2021 list, rugby player Rob Burrow and MP Kim Leadbeater were among those recognised from the region.