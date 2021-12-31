Heroes from Yorkshire and Lincolnshire make New Year's Honours List
Local heroes from across the Calendar region have been recognised in the New Year's Honours List 2022.
From contributions to education and health, to those who stepped up to help others during the pandemic - here are some of the names who've been recognised for their achievements and service to the community.
KNIGHTHOOD
Sir Robert Goodwill MP
The 65-year-old Member of Parliament for Scarborough and Whitby will receive a Knighthood for political and public service.
Sir John Dominic Battle
The 70-year-old former Member of Parliament for Leeds West will receive a Knighthood for political and public service.
Sir Peter Edward Murray CBE
The Founding and Executive Director of the Yorkshire Sculpture Park from Huddersfield will receive a Knighthood for services to the Arts.
Sir Jonathan Van-Tam
The 57-year-old Professor from Lincolnshire, who is Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, has been recognised for his leadership in the fight against Covid-19.
ORDER OF THE BATH
Dame Elizabeth Jane Russell
The Director General of Tax and Welfare, HM Treasury from Northallerton has been recognised for services to the economy during Covid-19.
ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)
Hannah Cockcroft OBE
The 29-year-old from Halifax, who is a Paralympics GB wheelchair racer, has been made an OBE after claiming two golds in her T34 category, the 800m and 100m, beating her own world record in the process at the Tokyo Games in September.
Cockroft has five world records, seven Paralympic gold medals and 12 world championship titles, making her one of Britain's most successful athletes ever. The athlete says more children with disabilities should take up sports in school.
Kadeena Cox OBE
The 30-year-old athlete from Leeds will receive an OBE. Kadeena Cox competed in Cycling and Athletics at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, winning two gold medals at the velodrome.
Matty Lee OBE
23-year-old Matty from Leeds will receive an OBE. Together with diving partner Tom Daley, he won bronze in the 10 m synchro event, as well as gold in July 2021 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Robert Burnley OBE
The Chief Executive of Asda Stores from Mirfield has been recognised for services to the food supply chain.
Professor Mahendra Gulabbhai Patel OBE
The pharmacist from Wakefield is being recognised for services to pharmacy.
MEMBER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)
Melanie Brown MBE
The 46-year old from Leeds, who is a member of pop group the Spice Girls, has been recognised for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women and for her work with domestic violence charity Women's Aid.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE
The 40-year-old from Leeds has been recognised for his services to rugby league and the community. He spent 20 years playing for his home-town club, Leeds Rhinos, winning every honour available in the game before retiring at the end of the 2019 season.
Jones-Buchanan is the fourth member of the successful Leeds team of the first two decades of the century to be recognised - Kevin Sinfield has both an MBE and an OBE while Rob Burrow and Jamie Peacock have been honoured with MBEs.
Jonathan Brownlee MBE
The 31-year-old athlete from Bramhope in West Yorkshire is a six-time World champion, and one-time Olympic champion in triathlon and is the most decorated Olympian triathlete. He has been recognised for services to triathlon.
Jessica Learmonth MBE
The 33-year-old triathlete from Tadcaster is a European, Commonwealth and World Triathlon Series medal winner. Jessica won the gold medal in the triathlon mixed relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and has been recognised for services to triathlon.
Thomas Pidcock MBE
The 22-year-old from Leeds, who won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo in cross-country mountain biking, has been recognised for services to cycling.
Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE
The 27-year old who is based in Leeds won both the silver medal in the Olympic triathlon and the gold medal in the Triathlon Mixed Relay at Tokyo 2020. She has been awarded an MBE for services to triathlon.
Alexander Yee MBE
The 23-year-old from Leeds, who won both the silver medal in the Men's Triathlon and the gold medal in the Triathlon Mixed Relay at Tokyo 2020, has been recognised for services to triathlon.
Mandy Taylor MBE
The Huddersfield fundraiser Mandy, who died at the beginning of December at the age of 53, raised more than £2m for good causes and carried on her work, despite being diagnosed with cancer three times in ten years.
Kim Phillips MBE
The 54-year-old from Rotherham has been recognised for public service.
Michael Bromby MBE
The 60-year-old from Bilton has been recognised for services to boxing and the community in Hull.
Annette Getty Weekes MBE
The 42-year-old from Halifax has been recognised for services to business and the community.
Alan Davis MBE
The 62-year-old from Wakefield has been recognised for services to the NHS, particularly during Covid-19.
Michelle Blanchard MBE
The 38-year-old from Bingley has been recognised for services to education.
Jamie Stead MBE
The 28-year-old from Normanton has been recognised for services to wheelchair rugby.
Paul Clifford Hugill MBE
The 52-year-old from Louth has been recognised for services to people with learning difficulties.
Sofia Buncy MBE
From Huddersfield, she's been recognised for services to prisoners and the community in Bradford.
Yvonne Copley MBE
The 67-year-old from Easingwold has been recognised for services to women and thecommunity in York.
Syd Harris MBE
The 88-year-old from Huddersfield has been recognised for services to community music in Scotland and to Cancer Research UK.
Andrew Denton MBE
The 47-year-old from Wetherby has been recognised for charitable services to the NHS by turning hotels to field hospitals and providing shelter for homeless people during Covid-19.
Lynne Wade MBE
The 61-year-old from Doncaster has been recognised for services to prisoner education.
Anna Fairchild (known as Vanda) MBE
The 56-year-old from Leeds has been recognised for services to women's martial arts and the NHS, particularly during Covid-19.
Syima Aslam MBE
The 47-year-old from Bradford, who founded the Bradford Literature Festival, has been recognised for services to literature.
BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)
Tobias Weller BEM
The 11-year-old from Sheffield, who has cerebral palsy, is the youngest BEM recipient on record. He has been recognised for his fundraising efforts after his walking marathons and iron man challenges and has raised more than £150,000 for good causes.
"Captain" Tobias, who had only been 11 for a month when he was told about his honour on Christmas Day, says he is "chuffed to bits".
Johanna Belton BEM
The 54-year-old from Scunthorpe has been recognised for services to the community in Messingham, North Lincolnshire during Covid-19.
Roderick Munro BEM
The 52-year-old from Sleaford has been recognised for services to vulnerable people in Lincolnshire.
Barbara Peters BEM
The 83-year-old from Greetland has been recognised for services to dancing.
Richard Holliday BEM
The 47-year-old from Huddersfield has been recognised for services to mental health in West Yorkshire.
Pamela Essler BEM
The 75-year-old from Keighley has been recognised for services to the NHS.
John Gorée BEM
The 61-year-old from Spalding has been recognised for services to the disabled in Lincolnshire and the Midlands.
Elizabeth Lenten BEM
The 59-year-old from Spalding has been recognised for services to community music in Lincolnshire.
Margaret Sidell BEM
The 75-year-old from Barton-upon-Humber has been recognised for services to the community, particularly during Covid-19.
Belinda Rickerby BEM
The 56-year-old from Kirklees has been recognised for services to the community, particularly during Covid-19.
Ian MacPherson BEM
The 59-year-old from Harrogate has been recognised for services to education.
In the 2021 list, rugby player Rob Burrow and MP Kim Leadbeater were among those recognised from the region.