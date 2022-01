A man has died after a collision on a road in Leeds.

It happened at around 5.20pm on 30 December when a blue Vauxhall Crossland and a pedestrian crossing York Road collided near to the junction with Moresdale Lane.

The man, who was in his twenties, was taken to hospital but suffered fatal injuries.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to what happened and are urging people with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to get in touch.