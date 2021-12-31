Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was stabbed in a pub in Sheffield on Boxing Day have charged a man as part of the investigation.

Macaulay Byrne, aged 26 and also known as Coley, suffered stab wounds at the Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane at around 10pm.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

A post mortem examination revealed Mr Byrne died from multiple stab wounds, and the case is being treated as a murder investigation by South Yorkshire Police detectives.

A 24-year-old man from Rotherham has been charged with assisting an offender.

Anyone who may have seen what happened or witnessed the moments before the stabbing are urged to pass on any information or footage via an online portal.