Two people arrested on suspicion of murder over Rotherham New Year's day death

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man found unconscious on a South Yorkshire street.

The victim was pronounced dead after he was discovered on a road in Rotherham early on New Year's Day.

Officers attended Doncaster Road after the man’s body was found at about 1.20am on Saturday 1st January 2022. He has not yet been formally identified.

South Yorkshire Police said:" A 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in London, and this is now being treated as a murder investigation."

A cordon put up at the scene remained in place for much of Saturday.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact police.