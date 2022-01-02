Dozens of volunteers have collected more than 170 bags of rubbish from the centre of Huddersfield after New Year's Eve.

The litter-picking event was organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association Yorkshire to encourage young Muslims to help serve their communities.

Nida Ul Haq who was leading the event said it was 'important to tidy up the town centre for the benefit of all.'

He said:"This is in keeping with our tradition and the teaching of Islam that cleansing is half of the faith, we are mounting an effort to tidy -up the Town Centre on new year day.

This effort is part of our desire to encourage young people to take pride in our town. By doing this we are wanting to build respect for the area and bring together all sections of the community to increase harmony and a sense of belonging."

AMYA is the largest and oldest Muslim youth group in the UK.