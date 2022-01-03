Firefighters tackle large blaze in centre of Bradford

Play video

Firefighters are still on the scene of the blaze on Sunbridge Road

Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a four storey building in the centre of Bradford.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say fifteen crews were on the scene at the height of the fire on Sunbridge Road.

They were called at 1.33am this morning and specialist teams were also sent to the scene.

The fire service is urging people to avoid the area and a number of roads nearby have been closed.

This morning there were still five fire engines on the scene and an aerial appliance.

Crews from Bradford, Fairweather Green, Hunslet, Odsal and Morley were still at the scene of the fire at 11.15am.

By the afternoon firefighters were damping down the blaze, with the incident scaled back to two fire engines.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has thanked local residents and partner agencies for their support.