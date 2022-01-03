North Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing man from Scarborough who hasn't been seen since Saturday night.

The last sighting of 32 year old Jason Daniel Conway was as he was leaving the Royal Tandoori restaurant on Queen Street at around 9pm on New Year's Day.

He is described as around 6ft tall and of a medium build with light brown short hair.

He has a distinctive tattoo on his arm and police think he was wearing light grey trousers, a long black coat and dark brown boots.

Anyone with information is being urged to call 101 or 999 if it is an immediate sighting.