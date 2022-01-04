The family of a 20-year-old man who died after being hit by a car while crossing a road in the Killingbeck area of Leeds have released a photograph of him.

Louis Myers was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Crossland on York Road near to the junction with Moresdale Lane.

It happened at around 5.20pm on 30 December 2021.

A police spokesperson said at the time of the incident: "Emergency services attended the scene and the pedestrian was given medical treatment.

"The pedestrian, a male in his twenties, was taken to hospital but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later."

Officers are continuing to appeal for information in particular anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage.