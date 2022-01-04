A man from Leeds has been sentenced to fours years in prison after police found drugs hidden in his trousers.

Aaron Thompson, 32, was arrested by firearms officers on the A170 near Pickering in December after he was spotted driving erratically towards Scarborough.

When they pulled the car over and carried out searches, they found the suspected Class A drugs inside his clothes.

Thompson, from Holt Farm Close, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing at Hull magistrates court to possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

He was jailed today (4 January) at York Crown Court.

DC Darrel Temple, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID said: “It is very pleasing that Aaron Thompson has been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment after admitting his guilt to dealing Class A drugs which wreak lives and damage communities.

“Thanks to the great work by the arresting officers in securing key evidence and the subsequent investigation, Thompson was presented with no realistic opportunity of escaping justice.

“We simply will not tolerate drug dealers like Aaron Thompson, and we vow to act on any information from the local community about such activity. Please don’t hesitate to make a report.”