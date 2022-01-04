A 31-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with the deaths of a mother and three children in North Derbyshire.

Damien Bendall is charged with four counts of murder and one count of rape.

Damien Bendall court sketch

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent, in Killamarsh, in September 2021.

Police guard the scene in Killamarsh

Derbyshire Constabulary said the bodies were found after police responded to a call about concerns for the safety of a man at the address.

During a ten-minute hearing at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday, Bendall was asked only to confirm his name.

The case was adjourned until 18 January and Bendall was remanded into custody.