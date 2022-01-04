By Jon Mitchell

We've had some unseasonably mild weather recently, with New Year's Day seeing temperatures in some parts of the country topping 16C – a record for the time of year.

But many of you will have had to clear the ice from your windscreens in the last couple of days as a return to northerly winds has brought cold air in from the Arctic.

And the cold will continue for the rest of the week, with a return to wintry conditions, especially over the higher Pennines – and as we head towards the weekend the weather could cause some issues.

As a band of rain moves in on Thursday, low temperatures mean there is likely to be snow for a short time, which may settle on ground above 200m.

It won't last long, however, and will soon turn to rain again at all levels, but further frequent wintry showers will return overnight Thursday into Friday and they are likely to lead to a fresh covering of snow – again above 200m (mainly around 2-5 cm, possibly as much as 10 cm over highest ground where showers are most frequent).

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning on Friday when falling snow may cause some temporary slushy accumulations, which then may freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches where skies remain clear for long enough.

These showers will turn increasingly to rain and sleet at lower levels through Friday afternoon, before steadily easing from the west through the afternoon ahead of an area of rain and milder conditions for the weekend.

