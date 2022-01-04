Play video

Video report by ITV Calendar's Katie Oscroft

Dozens of swimmers have braved the cold waters at what is renowned as the country's highest beach – Gaddings Dam in Todmorden – to raise money to fight homelessness.

The January Daily Dip started on New Year's Day to raise money for the charity Crisis UK.

It is part of a challenge happening across the country, with swims scheduled to take place at a number of locations in Yorkshire.

The event is in its sixth year. Laura Davies has been doing it for the past two years. She said it started with just two people and now there are more than 40.

"We basically give ourselves a challenge which isn't really a challenge it is a daily vigil to dip every day in January, post on social media and raise money for Crisis UK.

"If we all raise awareness we can tackle this problem and invest into it. We can end homelessness. It should not actually be a thing that happens in our society."

The swimmers will be in the water every day – whatever the weather – during January.

Gill Tinsdale travelled from Sheffield to take the plunge at Todmorden today. She said:" It is bonkers but it just make you smile."

This year the team will be trying to break last year's record fundraiser of £55,000.