Third arrest after Rotherham New Year's Day death
A third person has been arrested following the death of a man in Rotherham on New Year's Day.
Officers attended Doncaster Road after the man’s body was found at about 1.20am on Saturday 1 January.
He has not yet been formally identified.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
On Saturday afternoon, a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder in London.
They have been released under investigation while the investigation continues.
Enquiries are ongoing.