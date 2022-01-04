Third arrest after Rotherham New Year's Day death

A third person has been arrested following the death of a man in Rotherham on New Year's Day.

Officers attended Doncaster Road after the man’s body was found at about 1.20am on Saturday 1 January.

He has not yet been formally identified.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

On Saturday afternoon, a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder in London.

They have been released under investigation while the investigation continues.

Enquiries are ongoing.