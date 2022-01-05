A1M crash: 97-year-old woman dies after car travels in wrong direction

A 97-year-old woman has died after the car she was travelling in on the A1M crashed whilst going in the wrong direction.

Joan Croucher was a passenger in a silver Volkswagen Polo which hit a red Vauxhall Combo van at around 3pm on December 30, near junction 44 in the Aberford area of Leeds - the drivers of both vehicles suffered "minor injuries".

Ms Croucher passed away from her injuries in hospital on January 3.

The car had been travelling south on a northbound section of the road at the time of the crash.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the car on the A64 before it joined the A1M to come forward.