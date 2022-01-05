Police in Hull have praised a group of "kids" who helped to return a stolen motorbike to its rightful owner.

The 10 to 12-year-olds used an app to report their suspicions when they found the bike while playing in woods off Stonebridge Avenue.

Humberside Police gave the group a "big thank you" and tweeted: "They called the police and gave the exact location using the 'What Three Words' App, [the] owner was informed and the bike was recovered."