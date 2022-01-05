Drivers are being urged to plan their journeys, check weather reports and pack appropriate equipment after a severe weather alert was issued for the north of England.

As a band of rain moves in, low temperatures mean there is likely to be snow for a short time, which may settle on ground above 200 metres.

This includes routes such as the M62 over the Pennines, the M6 at Shap, the A628 Woodhead Pass and the A66 trans-Pennine route.

Gritting teams will be out to treat roads and keep them free from disruption.

Winds will also increase, with gusts of 45 to 50mph coming from a southerly direction, causing drifting snow and temporary blizzard conditions.

If you need to travel in the morning, make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed because, even in conditions that seem normal and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway. Jeremy Phillips, National Highways Head of Road Safety

What to pack

The AA recommended winter car checklist includes:

An ice scraper and de-icer

A torch and spare batteries

A fully charged mobile phone

A Sat Nav or printed route

A road atlas

Sunglasses

A first aid kit

An empty fuel can

At times of more severe weather, or in the event of an emergency, they all recommend taking: