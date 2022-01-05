Drivers urged to avoid or plan journeys as blizzard conditions expected across north
Drivers are being urged to plan their journeys, check weather reports and pack appropriate equipment after a severe weather alert was issued for the north of England.
As a band of rain moves in, low temperatures mean there is likely to be snow for a short time, which may settle on ground above 200 metres.
This includes routes such as the M62 over the Pennines, the M6 at Shap, the A628 Woodhead Pass and the A66 trans-Pennine route.
Gritting teams will be out to treat roads and keep them free from disruption.
Winds will also increase, with gusts of 45 to 50mph coming from a southerly direction, causing drifting snow and temporary blizzard conditions.
What to pack
The AA recommended winter car checklist includes:
An ice scraper and de-icer
A torch and spare batteries
A fully charged mobile phone
A Sat Nav or printed route
A road atlas
Sunglasses
A first aid kit
An empty fuel can
At times of more severe weather, or in the event of an emergency, they all recommend taking:
Warm clothes and waterproofs
Sturdy footwear
A flask of hot drink
Snacks
A hi-vis jacket
Warning triangles
Jump leads
A shovel