More than 300 drivers were arrested in West Yorkshire over the Christmas period as part of a drink and drug driving campaign.

Between 1 December and 1 January, a total of 335 arrested were made across the county.

Of these, 221 were for drink driving, 95 for drug driving and 19 for failing to provide a sample.

221 the number of arrests for drink driving in December.

95 the number of arrests for drug driving in December.

82 were in the Bradford district, 35 in Calderdale, 45 in Kirklees, 112 in Leeds and 53 in Wakefield.

A number of special courtrooms have been organised this year to ensure swift justice for those arrested and charged with drink or drug driving offences during the December campaign.

Six drivers were banned from driving at Leeds Magistrates Court on 23 December after being arrested at the start of the campaign.

Further special courts have been arranged at Leeds and Bradford Magistrates Courts on 6, 13 and 20 January.

Chief Inspector Katy Woodmason, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said hundreds of drivers have clearly "not made the right choice" this festive season.

Our officers are often the first on the scene of collisions. They see the crumpled vehicles, the casualties and the realisation dawning on the face of a driver who realises that ‘one more pint for the road’ really wasn’t worth it. Sadly, they are also the ones who sometimes have to knock on the door of an unsuspecting family and tell them their loved one isn’t coming home. Chief Inspector Katy Woodmason, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit

Chief Inspector Woodmason went on to say officers will continue their work to keep West Yorkshire's roads safe, and encouraged anyone with any information about someone driving under the influence of drink or drugs to report it.