Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in North Yorkshire

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in Thornton-le-Dale, North Yorkshire.

Police were called to a property at just before midday today (5 January), where they say a "serious incident" had taken place.

A man has been arrested and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Det Supt Wayne Fox, who is leading the inquiry, said: "I want to reassure the local community that, whilst this is a tragic event, North Yorkshire Police are satisfied that we are currently dealing with an isolated incident.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the family of the woman who sadly lost her life and they are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

"Further details will be released when possible.

"You will see an increased policing presence in the local area. Please do feel free to speak to our officers if you have any concerns."

A scene guard is currently in place and is expected to remain for some time.