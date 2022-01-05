Two pensioners have been left injured after they were robbed at knifepoint by a masked gang after returning from an antiques fair in Doncaster.

The pair – a man and woman in their 70s – had been to an event at Doncaster Racecourse and were unloading items from their vehicle on Mansfield Road, Swallownest.

Police said five people wearing masks got into the house and threatened them knives, demanding cash, gold and jewellery.

One of the victims suffered injuries to her hands. The other was hit in the face and body before the robbers escaped with a large amount of jewellery and cash.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Monday 27 December.

Some of the goods were later recovered in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster.

It is thought the suspects travelled in a white hatchback vehicle.

Police want to speak to anyone with information, including anyone who is offered gold sovereign coins for sale.