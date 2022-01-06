A driver who tried to avoid penalty points for speeding on six separate occasions has been jailed.

Avice Amjad, of Amberley Street, Bradford, was caught by speed cameras six times between June and November 2019.

The 42-year-old first blamed another – fictitious – driver and then claimed he had sold the vehicles before the offences happened.

Investigators found that he had provided false or misleading information to evade prosecution.

Amjad admitted six counts of perverting the course of and was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Rachel Wainwright, of West Yorkshire Police’s Casualty Reduction Unit, said: "Amjad thought he could avoid being accountable for the points and speeding fines but ended up in a worse situation by not being clear about who was responsible for the vehicles.

"I hope this sentence sends a message out to drivers who think they can take to West Yorkshire’s roads without taking responsibility for their actions."