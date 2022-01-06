Play video

South Yorkshire Police have released a video of the incident

A man was threatened with an angle grinder by thieves who were trying to steal his motorbike outside a KFC restaurant in Sheffield.

The victim confronted the masked pair after he saw them outside the KFC branch at the Drakehouse Retail Park on Drakehouse Way on Thursday 30 December.

The thieves made off on a white coloured moped.

The victim was not injured but his bike was damaged.

South Yorkshire Police have released a video and are appealing for information.