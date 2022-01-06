A man from Bradford who fatally attacked his father with a cricket bat before making a phone call to drug dealers instead of dialling 999 has been jailed.

Phillip Badwal, 25, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years at Bradford Crown Court after he changed his plea to guilty for the murder of Santokh Singh at the house they shared in Airedale Road in Barkerend.

Badwal was arrested on suspicion of murder after emergency services were called to the address on 30 November, 2020, where they found Mr Singh with serious injuries.

The 59-year-old was confirmed dead at the scene.

It later emerged that Badwal had called a drug dealer before dialling 999.

The court heard he had previously threatened and attacked his father and had forced him to go out and buy drugs for him as well as pay off drug debts.

The fatal attack happened after an argument.

A trial started this week, but was halted suddenly on the second day when Badwal changed his plea.

Det Supt Tony Nicholson, said: "Badwal unleashed a serious and sustained assault on his father in the house that they shared, leaving him with injuries which were to sadly prove fatal.

"Rather than seek urgent medical attention for his seriously injured father, Badwal contacted drug dealers before finally ringing the emergency services, who, despite their best efforts, were unable to revive Mr Singh.

"Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Singh at this very sad time, and I hope this outcome will bring them some comfort and closure."