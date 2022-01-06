Victim of Rotherham New Year murder named as Fatjon Oruci

A man who died after an incident of violent disorder in Rotherham has been named as Fatjon Oruci.

Fatjon, 22, from London, was found on Doncaster Road at about 1.20am on New Year's Day.

A post mortem found he died of catastrophic injuries as a result of beating, while he had also been stabbed.

The family of Fatjon have been made aware and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

On Saturday afternoon, a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder in London. They have been released under investigation while the investigation continues.

A 23-year-old man from Rotherham was then arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday (4 January). He has since been released from custody with no further action to be taken due to a lack of evidence.

Enquiries are continuing and there will be a continued police presence and activities over the coming days.

Detectives still want to hear from anyone who has any information which may help with the investigation.

They are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, between 11pm on Friday 31 December 2021 and 2am on Saturday in the area of either Badsley Moor Lane or Doncaster Road.

Information can be passed onto them by contacting 101 and quoting incident number 35 of 1 January, or alternatively people can use the crime reporting portal.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.