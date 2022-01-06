York Students' Union has paid tribute to missing student Harvey Parker after a body thought to be his was recovered from the River Thames.

In a post on Twitter the Union wrote they "are saddened to hear developments in the search for missing York student, Harvey Parker."They also added a post from Harvey’s friends and family who are raising money “for people like Harvey" with funds to go to young queer support groups, neurodiverse and gender-diverse young people.

They added: "We want to ensure that others like Harvey are able to shine as brightly."

Mr Parker was last seen on Friday, December 17, after leaving Heaven nightclub near Charing Cross railway station in Westminster, central London at around 2.15am.

Police were alerted to reports of a body in the Thames near Embankment, central London, by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution at 11.51am on Tuesday 4 January.

The death is being treated as unexplained and formal identification is yet to take place, but detectives searching for Mr Parker have been alerted and family liaison officers have informed his relatives.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor, of the Central South Command Unit, said: “Sadly a body has been recovered from the Thames near where Harvey was last seen.

“We are providing Harvey’s family with all the available information.

“We are also asking for media to please respect the family’s privacy at this challenging and difficult time.”