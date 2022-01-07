Drink driver nearly five times over the limit gets three year ban

A man who swerved across the A64 in North Yorkshire and was followed by worried members of the public, who formed a rolling roadblock, was found to be nearly five times over the drink limit when stopped by police.

Lee James Ebbutt, of Eastwood Road, Boston in Lincolnshire was given a three year driving ban at York Magistrates Court after he was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol.

North Yorkshire Police received a number of calls on December 10 from concerned members of the public that a white van on the A64 was being driven extremely dangerously.

The van was swerving across the road and at one point made contact with the central reservation.

Quick thinking members of the public following the van, put their hazard lights on to warn other motorists and remained behind it to help keep others safe.

When the van left the A64 and waited at a set of traffic lights, officers were able to bring it to a stop.

The court heard Ebbutt appeared intoxicated as he had difficulty getting out of the van and walking so he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Officers also spotted a part full bottle of whisky on the passenger seat beside him.

He was taken into police custody where he provided two breath samples and found to nearly five times over the legal limit.

North Yorkshire Police Sergeant, Andy Morton said: "Those who get behind the wheel after drinking not only pose a severe risk to themselves, but endanger the lives of many other road users too.

"We would like to thank the fast acting members of the public who spotted Ebbutt, called the police and effectively set up a rolling roadblock to protect other drivers.

"If you see a vehicle you think could be being driven by someone under the influence of alcohol, or see someone about to drive after drinking, please call us on 999."

The court case came as the force revealed its Christmas campaign targeting drink and drug drivers has seen a significant increase in drink drive arrests of 33% on the previous year.

Between December 1 2021 and January 1 2022, officers made 137 arrests. Of these, 97 were for drink driving and 40 were drug related (a 40% decrease on last year).

Out of 25 arrests resulting from collisions, 21 of those involved alcohol intoxications, and four were for drug driving offences.

27 offenders provided alcohol readings more than twice the legal limit and six offenders provided readings three times the drink drive limit or more (readings of 105ug/100ml or more).

Six offenders have been sentenced so far, receiving driving bans ranging from 12 months to four years. with another 66 offenders are due in court over coming weeks.