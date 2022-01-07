Police have launched an investigation into the rape of a teenage girl in a morning attack at a Huddersfield rugby ground.

West Yorkshire's homicide and major enquiry team (HMET) is appealing for witnesses after the incident on the old Fartown Rugby Club pitch, off Spaines Road, on Wednesday morning.

Detectives say the victim was approached by a man as she walked by the entrance to the park, before being taken to out-buildings near the old Fartown rugby ground, where she was assaulted.

It happened between 8.10am and 8.20am.

Temporary Det Supt Tony Nicholson said: "She has been receiving care from professionals and specialist police officers.

"Such attacks are fortunately very rare in our communities and I can promise residents that all possible efforts are being made to investigate this attack and locate the person responsible."

He said patrols had been increased to reassure residents.

The attacker is described as light skinned, of dual heritage, in his late 20s, around 5ft 7ins tall, broadly built and having short, cropped hair.