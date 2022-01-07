A man from Leeds has appeared in court this morning (Saturday 8 January) charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a property in Thornton-le-Dale, North Yorkshire.

The 33-year-old man from Cookridge made no plea and was remanded in custody by York magistrates to appear at Leeds Crown Court next week.

Police were called to a residential property at just before midday on 5 January, where they say a "serious incident" had taken place.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, who is leading the inquiry, said: "I want to reassure the local community that, whilst this is a tragic event, North Yorkshire Police are satisfied that we are currently dealing with an isolated incident.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the family of the woman who sadly lost her life and they are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

A continued police presence remains in the area.