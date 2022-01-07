Police car involved in crash after high speed pursuit through Sheffield

The damaged police car Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Two people have been arrested after a police car was hit by a vehicle which sped the wrong way along a Sheffield road in a bid to escape capture.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident, on Thursday, happened a week after the same car - a Volvo C30 - had been driven directly at officers who had tried to stop it.

The same car had been driven at officers a week earlier Credit: South Yorkshire Police

In a post on Facebook, the operational support unit said: "Our roads policing officers spotted the car in the Greenhill area of Sheffield.

"While we directed our cars towards the area, it made off and was pursued towards the city centre.

"The not-so-sensible driver thought that it would be a good idea to drive against oncoming traffic to try and escape, placing themselves and other members of the public at risk of serious harm."

Police used their own vehicle as a blockade to bring the driver's "act of stupidity to a grinding halt."

Two people were arrested in relation to the incident, as well as a previous serious assault.

One officer suffered minor injuries.