Police to further question man about murder of woman in North Yorkshire

Police have been granted more time to question a 33-year-old man from Leeds arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in North Yorkshire.

Her body was found at a house in High Street, Thornton-le-Dale, on January 5th. Officers remain at the scene and say the public can expect to see an increased policing presence in the local area in the coming days.

They also say they are satisfied it is an isolated incident and that they will release further updates when possible, asking anyone with information to contact them.