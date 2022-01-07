School closures and warning of ice and snow on region's roads

Snow and ice has led to the full or partial closure of a number of schools in the region, with high staff absences also causing problems for some.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for parts of West, South and North Yorkshire until midday.

Warning of snow and ice

It warned sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel - with motorists being advised to consider using alternative routes to the A66 and to take care between junction 22 to 24 of the M62.

Oldfield primary school in Bradford is closed today whilst in Calderdale, Norland school and St Marys Cof E Junior and Infants school at Sowerby Bridge are both closed due to staff absence and staff unable to get to school.

In Kirklees, Berry Brow Primary and Castle Hill schools are closed.

Meanwhile in Wakefield a number of schools are partially closed mainly due to due to Covid : Outwood Academy Freeston, Lawefield Primary School, Fitzwilliam Primary School and Evolve Academy.

