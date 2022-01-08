A taxi driver from Sheffield who raped an 18-year-old woman he had picked up in his cab has been branded 'a disgraceful man' by a judge.

Altaf Hussain, 45, formerly from the Ecclesall area of the city, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of rape at an earlier hearing.

The court heard that the victim got into Hussain's taxi after a night out in Sheffield. Instead of taking her home he drove her to a secluded area where he raped her.

On sentencing Hussain, HH Judge Dixon said: “I have grave concerns about you. This is most clearly an abuse of trust case. You are a disgraceful man who has abused a young woman.” DC Thomas Ryan, who led the investigation, said: “Hussain was in a position of trust that night. His job was to take his victim home safely. He not only completely violated that trust, but he committed an absolutely deplorable crime. “I am pleased that he has received a custodial sentence and is now off our streets for a significant period of time - our city centre is now a lot safer without him in it. “I would like to thank the victim for her bravery in coming forward and reporting what happened to her. I hope that Hussain’s sentencing, while it can never undo the pain he has caused, can help her move towards healing." Alongside Hussain's custodial sentence, he was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 20 years after his release and a restraining order for life preventing him from having any contact with the victim.