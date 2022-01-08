A thief stole from a man who was lying unconscious after suffering a medical episode in Sheffield.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after the incident in Weston Park.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was unconscious on a bench in the park after falling ill at around 6pm on 30 December.

While he was vulnerable, a man stole his jacket which contained his bank card.

The card was then used fraudulently at a number of shops in Sheffield.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.