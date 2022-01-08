Yorkshire doctors calling for tighter measures to curb spread of Covid-19

The regional spokesman for the British Medical Association is calling for a return to tighter restrictions to curb the spread of Covid 19.Around two-thirds of our region's doctors have told the BMA that the spread of Omicron is causing a dramatic slowdown in the provision of non-urgent medical care.

One in five doctors are said to have had to personally self-isolate within the last two weeks - putting pressure on the system.

Dr Brian McGregor from BMA ,Yorkshire Regional Council said: "We would like to see from a public health perspective maybe more restrictions in the community. It's obvious that the politicians have decided they are not keen to go down that route but we would like to see large indoor gatherings reduced or even stopped. We'd like to see two metre distancing introduced."

Many doctors are worried about how non-Covid patients will get the treatment they need with many saying they are extremely concerned about staffing levels in their place of work.

NHS England data shows 39,142 NHS staff at hospital trusts in England were absent for Covid-19 reasons on January 2, up 59% on the previous week (24,632) and more than three times the number at the start of December (12,508).

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, said the Prime Minister was wrong to ask the NHS to 'just get through it.'

“It is troubling that despite the infectiousness of the Omicron variant, almost half of doctors said that when working in red zones they were not provided with respirator masks which can filtrate airborne viral particles.

"This places them at an unacceptable risk of infection when we cannot afford further staff absences."