A man has been seriously assaulted in a Bradford nightclub overnight.

Detectives suspect a 'bladed weapon' was used in the incident at the city centre Village Nightclub early on Sunday morning.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the assault at the Sackville Stt club.

Emergency services were called at about 4.28am to the club to a report a man had been found seriously injured outside, West Yorkshire Police said.

The man was located and taken to hospital for treatment to injuries believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.

His injuries are described as serious but not life threatening.

Bradford District CID would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about the victim's wounding.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Ellis of Bradford District CID, said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information regarding this incident and are investigating the circumstances of what took place.

“The victim was found seriously injured outside the club and I would like to speak to anyone who was in the club and saw an incident take place inside or who saw the aftermath on Sackville Street.

“We are also appealing for anyone who may have mobile phone footage of the incident."

Anyone who can assist West Yorkshire Police enquiries is being asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101 referencing police log 257 of January 9.

Information can also be given online or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.