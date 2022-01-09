Police 'extremely concerned' for missing Hull pensioner

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Hull pensioner.

Humberside Police have released CCTV images of the last known movements of John Andrews, 87.

He was last seen at Paragon Interchange in the city on the morning of Saturday, January 8.

Officers say they are extremely concerned for Mr Andrew's welfare as he may require medical treatment.

Credit: Humberside Police

Mr Andrews is thought to have been wearing a navy jacket and navy trousers.

Officers are asking the public and businesses to check their accessible areas and CCTV as they believe he may have sought shelter to stay warm.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Humberside Police on its non emergency number 101 quoting log 173 of 8 January.