The Unite union says it will partially suspend its strike on Stagecoach bus services in South Yorkshire after talks with the company.

More than five hundred drivers have walked out since before Christmas in a long running dispute over pay.

Now the union says it will suspend its industrial action in Barnsley and Rotherham from Wednesday 12th January, but it will continue in Sheffield pending more talks tomorrow.

Talks between Unite and Stagecoach today were mediated by conciliation service Acas.

The union said it needed a pay rise offer that met the expectations of its members.

Stagecoach had said it was 100% committed to reaching an agreement with the union.