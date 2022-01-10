A man has been jailed for life over the fatal stabbing of a father-of-three in a park in Sheffield.

Ross Turton, 30, was convicted of the murder of Danny Irons and handed a minimum term of 25 years following a three-week trial at Doncaster Crown Court.

Det Chief Insp Simon Palmer added: "This case yet again lays bare the heartbreaking implications of knife crime.

"Not only has Danny very sadly lost his life as a result of this senseless act, but his family, including his mum Christine and three children, have been left distraught and will have to live with the consequences of Turton’s actions for the rest of their lives."

The court heard how Mr Irons and his friend had been approached by Turton in a small local park in the Woodthorpe area, where an altercation took place. Turton, of Danewood Drive, attacked Mr Irons with a knife before escaping.

Det Chief Insp Palmer added: "Danny had been stabbed with such force that the knife penetrated the bone of a rib, alongside several organs, causing catastrophic injuries.

"He was treated at the scene by paramedics, but sadly, despite the best efforts of the ambulance crew, Danny was pronounced dead at the scene."

Turton disposed of his phone, clothing and getaway vehicle to try to evade capture but was later arrested and charged.

Another man, Daniel Chadwick, was found not guilty of murder.