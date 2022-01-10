A killer fatally attacked a father from Lincoln after being asked to stop shouting in the street.

Declan Grant, of St Mary's Street in Lincoln, caused 46-year-old Darren Munnelly fatal injuries by flooring him with two punches in the incident in July last year.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr Munnelly had spent the last evening before his death at the theatre with his mother. After returning, he heard 22-year-old Grant shouting in the street.

Grant, of St Mary's Street, attacked him after being asked to be quiet. Mr Munnelly was found seriously injured at a property on Carr Street.

He admitted manslaughter and was jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of Lincolnshire Police's major crime team, said: “The most heartbreaking aspect of this whole case is that if those punches had not been thrown, we would not be here.

"A family wouldn’t have lost their loved one. A community wouldn’t be mourning."

Mr Munnelly's son, Sean Falkinder, said his father's death had turned his life upside down.

"Not a single minute has passed where the tragic passing of my dad hasn’t been the overriding thought on my mind with everything else becoming secondary," he said.

"My dad was loved by all who had the pleasure of meeting him and his passing has affected far more afield than just our immediate family and friends."

Darren also leaves teenage son Jack, who talked about his utter shock when the events unfolded.

"My dad was like my best mate, I told him loads of stuff," he said.

"I was with him every weekend and we did everything together. Since he’s been gone I don’t know what words to use."